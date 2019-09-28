Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company; Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Stake Lifted by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 37,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.38% . The institutional investor held 806,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 769,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 311,184 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 11/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation; 19/03/2018 OraSure Technologies Access Event Set By CL King for Mar. 26; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

