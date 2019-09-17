Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Kemper Master Retirement Trust; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.29 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 3.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 22,756 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 41,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 7.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Mngmt Corporation stated it has 115,838 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Llc invested in 0.1% or 13,865 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,141 are held by Alpha Windward. 23,961 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Glob Thematic Partners Lc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 414,270 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12.50M shares. Enterprise Services holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,868 shares. Delta Management Lc accumulated 15,700 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 65,636 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,446 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pl Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 170,068 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 3,622 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com reported 6,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,434 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 29,842 shares. 9,044 are held by Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Company. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company accumulated 17,600 shares. Amp owns 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 54,844 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Panagora Asset invested 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barrett Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Foundation Advisors owns 32,727 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.