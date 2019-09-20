Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Family Management Corp; As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Price Rose, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Holding by $581,175

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 3,993 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $324,000, down from 11,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 99,092 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 509.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 25,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 30,463 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 3.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 18.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 612,003 shares to 946,120 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).