Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc; As Cummins Com (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Archford Capital Strategies Upped Holding

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 543,626 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cullinan Assoc has 22,803 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 28,161 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 273,198 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gru. Wendell David Associates owns 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,650 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 84 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,831 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 24,270 are owned by Cibc Ww. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 5,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. S&T Commercial Bank Pa has invested 1.85% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 702,839 are owned by Beutel Goodman.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 38,720 shares to 83,529 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,726 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Asset Mgmt reported 299,404 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt owns 113,534 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Associates New York stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 10.91 million shares stake. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 595,095 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 156,860 shares. Chase Counsel Corp holds 11,126 shares. Bender Robert Assocs reported 0.12% stake. 107,370 are owned by Ccm Advisers. Old Dominion Cap invested in 1.11% or 24,147 shares. Glob Thematic Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,250 are held by Glob Endowment Mgmt L P.