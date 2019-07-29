Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc; As Mednax Common (MD) Share Value Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.02 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc Common (MD) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 508,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 630,534 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Industries Inc Common (NYSE:OXM) by 42,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 62,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 21.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $67.51M for 7.74 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.48% EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 7,734 shares to 24,155 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 87,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,543 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.