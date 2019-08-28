Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Bank Of Hawaii; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 86,749 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 10,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,608 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 4.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 20,103 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 114,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 48,427 shares. Prudential Fincl has 392,392 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 323 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.22% or 2.11 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt invested in 19,713 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company has 341,867 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 34,246 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited owns 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 52,075 shares.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.35 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63,360 shares to 89,660 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,260 shares. Old Dominion Capital stated it has 24,147 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Gruss & holds 7,529 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Llc reported 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Co holds 20,000 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt invested in 19,694 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Smith Moore & Communication stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 0% stake. Live Your Vision Llc has 1,091 shares. Taylor Asset Management holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,500 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated Inc reported 8,084 shares. Fruth Inv reported 24,972 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 248,158 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).