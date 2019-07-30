Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Ancora Advisors Llc; Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Shares Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Position by $849,600

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,797 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 127,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.69 million shares traded or 17.84% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 06/03/2018 – SEBI: ON TATA MOTORS ON LEAKAGE OF PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TO DISCONTINUE INDIGO, INDICA CAR MODELS: PAREEK; 28/03/2018 – Thyssenkrupp supervisory board to discuss Tata Steel JV; 15/05/2018 – Thyssenkrupp sees no risk of Tata Steel JV collapse – CFO; 08/04/2018 – Economic Times: With an eye on debt, Tata Sons set to discuss M&A plans of group cos; 23/05/2018 – Tata Motors Profit Halved Last Quarter; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LTD TAGL.NS – MARCH QTR GROUP CONSOL NET PROFIT 715.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 511.2 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SEBI ASKS TATA MOTORS TO CONDUCT INQUIRY INTO RESULTS’ LEAKAGE; 18/05/2018 – TATA STEEL TISC.NS DUTCH WORKS COUNCIL PRESIDENT SAYS JV DEAL WILL NOT BE SIGNED WITHOUT DUTCH WORKS COUNCIL’S CONSENT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-ATC rejects Tata Teleservices’s 20 bln-rupee waiver call on early termination payouts – Economic Times

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 482,914 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 549,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,275 shares to 193,772 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Publishing Company by 455,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,091 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 181,244 shares. Ima Wealth has 16,709 shares. 10,267 are held by Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc. Harbour Mgmt Lc has 26,408 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 280,238 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,685 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership invested in 1.38% or 2.17 million shares. 6,493 are held by Phocas Corporation. Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 104,180 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Com Ca has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset holds 1.89% or 110,087 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability stated it has 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barbara Oil holds 0.53% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.