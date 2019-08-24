Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Addison Capital Company; Altria Group (MO) Holder Rothschild Investment Has Boosted Holding by $866,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 31,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 16,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 2.26M shares. Ameriprise holds 0.24% or 9.03M shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation accumulated 31,357 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 90,000 are held by Knoll Management Limited Partnership. Bangor Bancshares holds 15,122 shares. Old Republic Corporation owns 646,750 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 460,179 shares. Sonata reported 6,995 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 74,411 shares. Magnetar Limited Company invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.20 million shares. 54,252 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mngmt.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,680 shares to 2,835 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,791 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 345,183 shares stake. Halcyon Management Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 207,310 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 536,367 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,171 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 359,441 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Redwood Capital reported 0.16% stake. Chesapeake Asset holds 2.67% or 14,147 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advisors Lc holds 4,197 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Limited has 9,713 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 13,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,400 were reported by Yorktown Management & Research Inc. Chevy Chase Tru owns 2.20 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Troy Asset Ltd holds 0.34% or 62,119 shares.