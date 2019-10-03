Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Holder Benin Management Cut Its Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,462 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 11,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.68M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, down from 71,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $171.97. About 2.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,437 shares to 1,063 shares, valued at $199,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).