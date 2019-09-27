Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc; As Actuant (ATU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Stake by $4.83 Million

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 201,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 2.48M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.60 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 433,424 shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 89,438 shares to 230,562 shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 286,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,780 shares, and cut its stake in Advisorshares Tr (VEGA).

