Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by Lindsell Train Ltd; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Cut by $371,781 Its Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 61,371 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.