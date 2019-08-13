Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Wetherby Asset Management Inc; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $2.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 7,755 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

