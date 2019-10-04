Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Monetta Financial Services Inc; Sonata Capital Group Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 3.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1731.38. About 1.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,917 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

