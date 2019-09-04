Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Addison Capital Company; Oz Management LP Upped Its Holding in Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) by $2.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 213,784 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 990,129 shares to 5.14 million shares, valued at $168.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:GTT) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 112,594 shares. Timpani Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.03% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). California State Teachers Retirement owns 28,327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 149,624 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability holds 0.92% or 1.43M shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.09% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. 47,070 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Scout Incorporated has invested 0.08% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Northern invested in 0% or 246,703 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 120,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LGI Homes Expands Portland Presence with New Community in the Willamette Valley – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes Introduces New Section in Popular Dallas Community with a Grand Opening Event – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes, Inc. Announces National Launch of CompleteHome Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LGI Homes is Now Selling Upgraded Homes at New Community in Birmingham – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes is Now Selling in New Tampa Area Golf Course Community – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp holds 88,500 shares. The Vermont-based Rock Point Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Commercial Bank has 100,879 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 68,021 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 29,088 shares. First Republic Inv reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Capital Prtn, Florida-based fund reported 13,618 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,187 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 1.65% or 79,619 shares. Moreover, Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,110 shares. Westwood Group Inc has 738,277 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management holds 75,831 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Mngmt Lc accumulated 27,970 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.