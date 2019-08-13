Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Homrich & Berg; At&T Corp. (T) Stock Price Rose While Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut by $610,740 Its Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Corp. (T) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 20,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 32,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 7.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 2.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.2% or 654,895 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rnc Capital Management Ltd holds 2.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.06M shares. Fiera Corporation holds 51,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank owns 3.46 million shares. Westport Asset Management stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Johns Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 14,290 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.88% or 22.70M shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc stated it has 1.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 64,718 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Zebra Cap Ltd Llc owns 7,814 shares. North Star Asset owns 15,833 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 11,728 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 33,303 shares to 343,542 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,918 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).