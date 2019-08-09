Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Citizens & Northern Corp; Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $52.00 Million as Stock Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 16,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 4.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.21. About 620,304 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 30,000 shares. Alphaone Services Lc reported 61,920 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 93,998 were accumulated by M&R Cap. 46,077 were accumulated by Kj Harrison And Prns Inc. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 143,904 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 197,609 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Manchester Lc has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,360 shares. 5,189 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsr. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 1.31% or 774,643 shares. 70,715 were accumulated by Bailard. Northstar Grp invested in 26,837 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com owns 26,827 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 29,943 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,906 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 0.07% or 43,596 shares. 249,470 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 949,175 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc has 0.46% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,200 shares. The California-based Franklin has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.37% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 223,375 shares. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.88% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 2,939 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.25% or 196,117 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 14,449 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 130,167 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 1,863 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. $1.17 million worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.