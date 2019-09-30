Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Bender Robert & Associates; Oakwood Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 7.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 2.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.