Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by Financial Architects Inc; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Retrophin (RTRX) Trimmed by $6.32 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 7.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 339,001 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,027 shares to 742 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. 2,033 Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares with value of $43,587 were sold by Clague Laura. The insider ASELAGE STEVE sold $45,667. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of stock or 1,769 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 234,836 shares to 289,857 shares, valued at $18.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) CEO Eric Dube on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retrophin misses by $0.27, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTRX, DIS, RPM – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.