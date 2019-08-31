Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by Financial Advantage Inc; Reinhart Partners Holding In Vector Group LTD Com (VGR) Was Lifted

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 92.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 102,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 213,721 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 111,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 1.56 million shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46,968 shares to 260,005 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,526 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 6,935 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 15,697 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 104,912 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Gp has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Amalgamated Bank holds 15,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 213,721 were accumulated by Reinhart Inc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 131,982 shares. Whittier Commerce has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.04% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 11,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 469,071 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Rech Glob has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Investment Advsr has 17,333 shares. Berkley W R has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,078 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 14,004 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Inc, New York-based fund reported 427,150 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability invested in 409,701 shares. Blue Fincl Capital reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dudley And Shanley Inc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,810 shares. 6,924 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Com. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc holds 1.07% or 14,668 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,107 shares. First Utd Bank & Trust Tru invested in 6,880 shares or 0.47% of the stock. American Retail Bank owns 51,642 shares. Schroder Inv Gru owns 1.42M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ls Advisors has 1.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 176,155 shares.

