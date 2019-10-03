Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; As Colfax (CFX) Valuation Declined, Holder Weitz Investment Management Cut Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.35 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 367,305 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd holds 20,010 shares. Armstrong Henry H owns 9,305 shares. Midas Mgmt holds 1.61% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.46% or 5,314 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 2.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,083 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reported 3.28% stake. Enterprise Fincl Ser stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,914 are held by S R Schill And Associate. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,485 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd invested in 0.38% or 6,585 shares. Dillon And holds 66,450 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 112,971 shares or 1.52% of the stock. 607,279 are held by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.87% or 760,564 shares. holds 3.40M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 4,500 shares to 310,584 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Growth Ind (IVW).

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $55.31 million for 14.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 25,127 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 14,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bdt Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated has 1.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 20,583 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 269,762 shares. 437,564 were accumulated by Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 16,452 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 110,788 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Invest Management holds 1.72% or 1.55M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Bridges Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 41,733 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).