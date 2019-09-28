Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by Broad Run Investment Management Llc; Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Its Holding in Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) by $1.13 Million as Share Price Declined

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 152.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 283,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 469,586 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 185,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 812,172 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in YRC Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares to 588,321 shares, valued at $217.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 74,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,937 are held by Burke & Herbert Comml Bank. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 248,968 shares. Hennessy invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 204,221 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.8% or 23.85 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,414 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability Corporation. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gladius Management Limited Partnership holds 1.55% or 184,259 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bancorporation Tru holds 2.66% or 43,290 shares. Peddock Capital Lc owns 12,977 shares. Drexel Morgan &, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,692 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.87M shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20,916 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.