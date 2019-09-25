Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Increased by Middleton & Co Inc; Kidder Stephen W Lowered Aptargroup (ATR) Position by $352,160

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 2,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 72,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 75,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 198,378 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93 million shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,253 shares to 56,233 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,788 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,940 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 31.19 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.