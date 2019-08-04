Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Increased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management; As Masimo (MASI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Champlain Investment Partners Cut Position by $404,340

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 795,720 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.03M, down from 798,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 384,858 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser owns 23,693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 10,842 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 174,287 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 59,735 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 23 shares. Schroder Inv Group Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 190,262 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability holds 272,890 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 17,400 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 3,154 shares. Oakbrook Lc owns 5,000 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 17 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 178,630 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 40,762 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $72.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc. Class A.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 151,802 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 155,730 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Coho Partners has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Federated Invsts Pa reported 845,258 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.68% or 2.32M shares. Brookstone Capital has 9,320 shares. Csu Producer Resource Incorporated accumulated 8.14% or 18,200 shares. Nevada-based Peavine Cap Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karp holds 0.78% or 19,694 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,220 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 10,336 shares.

