Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Stake Has Boosted by Jag Capital Management Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $420,147

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 24,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 23,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares to 57,616 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (NYSE:BABA) by 12,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wms Prtn Llc has 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,921 shares. Cohen And Steers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 17,656 are held by Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Trust. Raymond James Advsrs holds 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.71M shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Invest Ltd Llc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio stated it has 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 78,485 shares. Miller Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,379 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp owns 44,591 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Reilly Financial owns 25,761 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Skytop Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.42% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd has 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares to 63,972 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,587 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.