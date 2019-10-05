Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd; Idacorp (IDA) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 14,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 11,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 203,930 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Piedmont Invest reported 4,866 shares. Tributary Cap Lc holds 2% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 282,019 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.08% or 12,133 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 2,750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Inc stated it has 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.02% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Sei Investments Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Creative Planning has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 4,157 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 6,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 30,670 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.01% or 214,217 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 152,566 shares to 6,831 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 32,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,313 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

