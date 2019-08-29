Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 2.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,699 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 23,025 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,419 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 79,619 are held by Girard Prns Ltd. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Llc has 2.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,882 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 31,514 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Chatham Capital Grp invested in 8,084 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Autus Asset Management Lc holds 1.51% or 82,286 shares. Marvin Palmer Associate holds 3.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42,569 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.93M shares. Patten Group invested in 0.9% or 18,757 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 15,260 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 158,586 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

