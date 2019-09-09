Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Truenorth Cut Holding by $724,386; Air Lease (AL) Holding Boosted by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 2.74M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 298,126 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,864 shares to 162,571 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,963 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.