Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Its Holding; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increases Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 81,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 420,382 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 2.81 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Inv Limited Com holds 0.22% or 13,016 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cambridge Finance Group Inc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nomura Asset holds 167,911 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cognios Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 89,077 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 453,434 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc invested in 0.07% or 101,182 shares. 12,048 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Contrarius Investment Management holds 29,180 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 45,540 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Advsrs holds 0.14% or 16,494 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.46% or 9,143 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,313 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Armstrong Henry H reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6.93M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Whittier Tru stated it has 282,973 shares. 4,567 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 14,212 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 12.97M shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Sather Financial Gru Incorporated Inc holds 275,366 shares or 7.3% of its portfolio. Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 95,091 shares. Scholtz And Comm Limited invested in 2,857 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).