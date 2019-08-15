Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted Its Position; Great Point Partners Lifted Its Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 82,921 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 77,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 919,391 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.08 million, up from 842,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.36. About 5.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 26,500 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital owns 285 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ruggie Grp reported 1 shares. Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 19,426 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,989 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.69 million shares. 23,326 are owned by Smith Moore And. Eagle Ridge has 79,169 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,450 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,883 shares. S R Schill And Assoc reported 7,669 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 35,349 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,145 shares. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca accumulated 22,375 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 2,082 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,770 shares to 3,380 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,418 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Inc owns 0.04% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 124,486 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Kennedy Capital owns 116,670 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Llc owns 920,715 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 292,230 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 61,614 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 5,085 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 2,958 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,730 shares. 83,900 are owned by Baker Bros Advsr Lp. Spark Invest Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 84,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 117,465 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 3,246 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 15,398 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 124,427 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $43.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).