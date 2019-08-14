Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Cut Stake by $448,440; Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stake by $472,500; Stock Price Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 654,240 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 27/03/2018 – T ROWE PRICE U.S. ECONOMIST ALAN LEVENSON ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – FIRM HAS CHANGED PRESENTATION OF CERTAIN LINE ITEMS OF ITS INCOME STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Stockholders Elect All 12 Board Nominees; 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 07/05/2018 – MESOSPHERE – $125 MLN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY T. ROWE PRICE AND KDT

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,205 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 48,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 7.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston International Limited Liability has 2.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 227,294 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp owns 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,500 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 156,860 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Miller Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 3,523 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 2,005 shares. 357,120 are held by Davenport Co Limited Liability. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.29% or 111,899 shares in its portfolio. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 42,201 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 147,500 shares. Garrison Asset Management invested in 1.63% or 27,722 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.08 million shares or 5.16% of its portfolio. Alphaone Ltd Company has invested 4.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.