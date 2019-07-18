Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Patten Group Has Boosted Holding by $863,025; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position Held by Kellner Capital Llc

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

