Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Stake by $3.94 Million; Capital Management Associates Boosted Its Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $637,000

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97 million shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 35,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,331 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 85,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Com accumulated 80,000 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broad Run Invest Management Llc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated reported 1,942 shares. Chartist Ca has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne owns 105,669 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt reported 134,191 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 103,266 shares. Franklin Res reported 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Ohio-based Lifeplan Gru has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation Advsrs holds 385,065 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 12,805 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 5.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co reported 2,149 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 23,098 shares to 439,133 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,284 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).