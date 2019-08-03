Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Crow Point Partners Lifted by $2.89 Million Its Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 304.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 33,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 44,735 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Management reported 32,042 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank owns 83,611 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,075 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Com owns 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,185 shares. 215,501 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability. Diversified Trust reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peoples Service holds 1.79% or 59,188 shares. Prudential has invested 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Principal Financial Gp reported 9.98M shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 14,313 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company holds 161,924 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 4.34% or 35,470 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 390,454 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 55 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.87% or 827,002 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares to 34,171 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co reported 26,466 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.19% or 40,195 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability reported 635,828 shares. Farmers Trust stated it has 7,936 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covey Advisors Llc owns 14,850 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications holds 0.91% or 67,153 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 36,339 shares. Seabridge Advsr Llc holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 706 shares. Griffin Asset has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blb&B Advsr Ltd has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,196 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.77% or 906,496 shares. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 179,400 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,036 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 4,811 shares to 18,738 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,800 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.