Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Position; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $5.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 15,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,974 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, up from 15,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,391 shares to 41,856 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 38,441 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,841 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).