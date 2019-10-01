Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Decreased Position; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Holding by $492,012

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 232,614 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $172.86 million for 17.89 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,220 shares to 24,174 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Nicholas Inv Partners Lp owns 35,576 shares. Art Lc reported 0.26% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 500 were accumulated by City Com. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 2,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorp has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 2,250 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.01% or 3,837 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 204,918 shares. Private Advisor Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 21,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 143,432 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.06% stake. 6,335 are held by Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca reported 3.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Logan Capital stated it has 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthquest reported 4,772 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Co reported 0.27% stake. 4,177 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Llc. Murphy Management Incorporated has invested 1.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc invested 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Augustine Asset Inc invested in 0.27% or 2,788 shares. Signature And Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Management Limited reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,664 were accumulated by Harvey Invest Limited. 7,510 were reported by Dynamic Capital Management Limited. Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

