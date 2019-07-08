Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Js Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; As Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Valuation Rose, Holder Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $14.40 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42 million, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 2.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 140,090 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.04 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Management has 210,070 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 1,711 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Management has 2.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,633 shares. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 49,915 shares. Beech Hill Advsr invested in 0.49% or 7,199 shares. Thompson Mgmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,589 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ltd Company invested in 1.72% or 26,332 shares. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,301 shares. Pictet Savings Bank & Limited has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi reported 2.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Com owns 18,463 shares. Lipe And Dalton has 2,400 shares. Provident Invest Management accumulated 216,910 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 0.65% or 26,827 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,361 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,437 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has 0.09% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 266 shares. North Star Inv Corporation stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested in 127 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 23,303 shares. Nomura reported 2,712 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 143,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,025 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.02% or 552,027 shares in its portfolio. Sir Management LP reported 5,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 91,978 shares. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0.01% or 6,763 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 396,658 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.37 million for 11.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.