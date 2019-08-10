Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased by $9.39 Million Its Position

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 71,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru has 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,194 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 286,808 are owned by Westpac Corporation. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% or 226,036 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,749 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 2.53% or 385,065 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point has 2.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scotia Cap Inc reported 576,829 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company owns 9,211 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Trust Department has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.75 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 22,995 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M holds 1.66% or 402,218 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,318 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Contour Asset Management Lc has 4.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 509,156 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch And Associate In has 39,775 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H &, a Michigan-based fund reported 311,418 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Victory Mngmt stated it has 105,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,992 are owned by Drexel Morgan. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 9,000 shares. 11,531 are held by Holderness Investments. Grassi Inv Management owns 74,647 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 248,158 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares to 118,208 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).