Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Mason Hill Advisors Has Lowered Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake by $7.38 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 1.73M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 3.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fortuna Reports Results of Annual General Meeting Toronto Stock Exchange:FVI – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortuna to release first quarter 2019 financial results on May 14, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Roku, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Blue Apron Holdings Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Td Asset holds 0% or 836,195 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 12,517 shares. Raffles Lp owns 140,000 shares. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 725,178 shares. 1.42 million are held by Ajo Lp. Davenport And has invested 0.07% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 24,122 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 314,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 56,850 shares. The California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Sprott Incorporated has invested 1.54% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.