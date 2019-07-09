Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Raised Holding by $340,215; Targa Res (TRGP) Share Value Declined While Heronetta Management LP Lifted Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $141.39. About 3.90M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.44M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H Com Inc owns 231,305 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 1,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,887 were reported by Ares Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 19,842 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% stake. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.24% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,475 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,848 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Highland Cap Mngmt LP holds 154,569 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. First Finance In invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 8,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset LP holds 4.87% or 3.46M shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).