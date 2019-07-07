Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Hamel Associates Has Boosted by $1.34 Million Its Position; Cummins (CMI) Stock Rose While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Raised Holding by $817,970

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 334.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 829,189 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,925 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was made by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.