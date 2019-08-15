Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.06 Million; Axa Lowered Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $17.56 Million as Stock Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 65,917 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 93,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war

Axa decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 111,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 888,022 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, down from 999,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.42 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 126,400 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $351.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 125,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,572 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

