Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $348,056; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holder Atika Capital Management Decreased Holding by $4.08 Million

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 463,309 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian US Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Components – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Manchester United plc (MANU) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year's $1.16 per share. VAR's profit will be $110.19 million for 24.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.