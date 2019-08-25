Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Evermay Wealth Management Increased by $329,115 Its Holding; Advisory Alpha Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,907 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.20 million, up from 1,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 3,025 shares to 15,130 shares, valued at $313.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,933 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).