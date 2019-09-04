Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Boosted by $477,633 Its Holding; Caz Investments LP Has Cut Och (OZM) Holding by $3.82 Million

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.38% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 207,211 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 26/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Hot Hedge Fund Coatue Hires Ex-Och-Ziff Executive; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Och-Ziff 2014-6 $573.44m CLO Reset Via BofAML; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 340.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $11.99M for 21.71 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

