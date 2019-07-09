Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Btc Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Valuation Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 439,465 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 29,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,197 shares to 31,594 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,219 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 163,533 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 532 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.35% or 432,792 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 137,717 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 38,922 shares. Ballentine Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,201 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Com has 7,835 shares. Invesco accumulated 121,316 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Qs Ltd holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usca Ria invested 0.3% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Soros Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 55,000 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 14,204 shares stake. Eagle Advisors Llc has invested 0.74% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

