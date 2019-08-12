Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Permit Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 2.51 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: EXPECT OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,737 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 15,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 3.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mattel Named Global Toy Partner for TOP GUN Franchise – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

