Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Position by $6.82 Million as Shares Rose; As 58 Com (WUBA) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $35.47 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 61,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.83M, down from 879,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 2.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 199,305 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $22.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,707 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co has 2.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,199 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,682 shares. The Michigan-based Usa Portformulas Corp has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 238,788 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 120,526 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability holds 247,670 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,258 shares. 114,833 were accumulated by Burney. Timber Creek Cap Management Llc holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 713 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 439 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.42% or 68,800 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp stated it has 5,467 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Golub Gru Lc holds 2.97% or 308,396 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 461,817 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $99.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).