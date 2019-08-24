Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted Its Holding; Palestra Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $53.19 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management Inc stated it has 78,386 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Co holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,209 shares. Bennicas Assocs owns 41,994 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.33% or 22,125 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Tru reported 80,916 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. 146,019 are held by Chemung Canal. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.15% or 95,400 shares. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 11.11 million shares. Dana Investment has invested 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 39,408 are held by Advisory Rech. 266,015 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 2.56% or 850,413 shares. Artemis Investment Llp accumulated 2.17% or 1.58 million shares. 2,061 were reported by Stevens First Principles.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,039 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 495,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc owns 27,970 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 28,209 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct reported 143,904 shares. Hendley & holds 4.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,332 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 111,957 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Parkwood Ltd holds 60,600 shares. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 63,421 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.32M shares. Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A owns 5,117 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,420 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 55,159 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Serv reported 37,072 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.