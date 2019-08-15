Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Upped by Ipswich Investment Management Co

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,763 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 52,618 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.53% or 24.26M shares. 1.46 million were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 6.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hardman Johnston Advsr accumulated 2.53% or 487,790 shares. Carnegie Asset holds 2.12% or 261,841 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Management has 176,858 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signature Estate Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 128,885 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 6.84M shares stake. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,304 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.