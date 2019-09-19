Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Its Position; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose, Malaga Cove Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.86M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 4.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 15.66 million shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership invested in 795,345 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 62,013 were reported by Raymond James Advsr Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 73,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 91,469 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 4.31% or 373,810 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd invested in 5.25% or 197,844 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 233,494 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.02% or 373 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 12,846 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,906 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 9,800 shares to 16,250 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

